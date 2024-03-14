Congress High Command Orders Flash Surveys in 13 LS Seats to Select Candidates

Hyderabad: The Congress party’s second list of candidates from Telangana for the Lok Sabha elections has been delayed with the party high command ordering flash surveys in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies where it is yet to announce candidates.

The survey teams, under the guidance of party's poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu, have been undertaking flash surveys in LS constituencies since Wednesday. Kanugolu is expected to submit a report to the party high command on the findings on Friday.



Meanwhile, TPCC president and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had a meeting with Kanugolu here on Thursday. Party sources said that the latter briefed the Chief Minister about the preliminary findings of the flash surveys. The survey teams reportedly also gathered feedback from people in all the 119 Assembly constituencies on the performance of the Congress government in the last 100 days, a milestone which it will complete on Friday (March 15).



Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy, deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy are expected to leave for Delhi on Friday evening or Saturday morning depending on the schedule of AICC's central election committee (CEC) to select candidates for Lok Sabha polls.



The Congress released its first list of candidates for only four Lok Sabha seats on March 8, including Mahabubnagar, Zaheerabad, Nalgonda and Mahabubabad.

Party sources said that the CEC meeting would finalise candidates for the remaining 13 seats in two phases.

There is heavy competition for tickets for Malkajgiri, Chevella, Nagarkurnool and Peddapalli seats.