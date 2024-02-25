Congress has Become Synonymous with Corruption: Amit Shah

Bhopal: Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday accused Congress of promoting graft and said that the party has become synonymous with corruption.

Addressing a gathering of intellectuals here, Mr Shah said that scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore had happened during the previous Manmohan Singh government.“Scandals worth Rs 12 lakh crore broke out in the ten-year-rule of Manmohan Singh government. However, ‘not a single paisa of corruption’ has been reported during the ten-year-rule of Narendra Modi government at the Centre”, he said.Congress has become synonymous with corruption, he said.Mr Shah said that people have started saying that ‘Congress is corruption and corruption is Congress’.The Union minister took a dig at INDIA bloc calling it ‘conglomeration of dynasties’ and said that the people have been left with two choices- one is a political formation of nationalists led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the other is a grouping of dynastic parties- with them to choose in the upcoming general elections.Mr Shah said that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre achieved many milestones in the last ten years by taking major decisions such as abrogation of Article 370, besides launching crusades against corruption and terrorism.Mr Modi has introduced the politics of performance in the country, he said.Mr Shah alleged that the INDI bloc has been formed to protect interests of political families and the leaders of the bloc are only concerned about the interests of their children.Earlier addressing the booth workers of BJP in Khajuraho and Gwalior in the state, he exhorted them to ensure polling of 370 additional votes in each booth, compared to the last general polls, to achieve the target of winning more than 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.“Each vote counts for the party”, he reminded them.He urged the party workers to strive to increase the party’s vote share by ten percent in the coming general elections.In district headquarters of Gwalior, he addressed nearly 400 leaders and workers of the booth management committee of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal cluster comprising four Lok Sabha seats- Morena, Bhind, Guna and Gwalior.He also held one-on-one meetings with some party leaders and activists on the occasion to know the ground situation and discussed with them strategies to ensure victory in the Lok Sabha polls.