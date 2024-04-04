Congress Has 5 Power Centres: Nirupam After Expulsion from Party

Mumbai: A day after being expelled from the Congress, former MP Sanjay Nirupam on Thursday lashed out at the grand old party saying there is tremendous arrogance in the party leadership. Dropping hints that he may join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena or the BJP, Nirupam said he will contest the Lok Sabha polls and win for sure.

“The Congress party is a completely scattered party and its ideology is directionless,” Nirupam said in Mumbai.

He added there were five power centres in the Congress party and all five have their own lobbies which keep clashing with each other. “In these five centres, first is Sonia Gandhi, second is Rahul Gandhi, third is Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, fourth is Mallikarjun Kharge and last is Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal ji,” he said, adding that all of them are doing politics in their way.

The former Congress leader praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his popularity is still at its peak and is continuously increasing. “Which party I will join, I will tell you in the coming days. There is no hurry now,” he said.

Nirupam hinted that he may join the BJP or the Shinde Sena and said he would announce his next destination after Navratri. “I will contest the elections from here and am going to win for sure. Navratri is coming on 9 April… I will announce after that,” he said.

Congress on late Wednesday evening expelled Nirupam from the party for six years with immediate effect citing his indiscipline and anti-party statements. However, the former MP claimed that he had sent his resignation to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge before the letter of expulsion came.

Nirupam was keen to contest from Mumbai North-West. However, Shiv Sena (UBT) announced the candidature of Amol Kirtikar, after which the former MP had accused the Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray of trying to finish off the Congress from Mumbai.