Nation
Nabinder Bommala
7 March 2024 7:19 PM GMT (Update:2024-03-07 19:29:05.0)
New Elevated Corridor will Cut Travel Time by 75%
The official said that, on the personal intervention of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the difficult process of permission from the Union government was achieved for the acquisition of defence land.(File Image: Twitter)

Hyderabad: The 18.1-km Rajiv Rahadari elevated corridor from Paradise Junction to Shamirpet Junction on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) will reduce the commute time by around 45 minutes, besides ensuring smooth travel, officials said.

“Presently, to reach the ORR junction at Shamirpet from Paradise, the commute time is around one hour. Once this facility is operational, the commute time will reduce to around 15 minutes,” an HMDA official said at the foundation stone laying ceremony on the day.

The official said that, on the personal intervention of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the difficult process of permission from the Union government was achieved for the acquisition of defence land.

The project passes through West Marredpally, Kharkhana, Trimulgherry, Bolarum, Alwal, Hakimpet, Thumkunta and ends at the junction in Shamirpet village.

