Congress Government Will Fill All Vacancies Through TSPSC: MLA

Warangal: MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy said that the Congress government under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was taking necessary steps to fill all the posts that had been lying vacant in various government departments.

The MLA inaugurated the newly constructed panchayat office buildings at Pocharam and Paidipally villages in the Parkal constituency of the Hanamkonda district on Saturday.

Prakash Reddy said that the government was on a mission to cleanse the tainted Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) to do justice to the unemployed and educated youths in the state. In the process, former DGP Mahendar Reddy had been appointed as the new chairman. The recruitment notifications would be issued after identifying the vacancies in all departments very soon, he promised.

The Congress government will never go back on its promises and implement all the guarantees given to the people in a phased manner on priority, he added.

The MLA alleged that the BRS government ruled the state by dividing the people in the name of their caste and communities by spoiling the unity in society and the gram panchayat system. He called upon the people of all communities to live in harmony irrespective of their caste, community, and religion for the development of the villages.

The BRS government pushed the sarpanches in the state into problems by not clearing their pending bills for development works. But, the Congress goverment will resolve all their issues and restore the panchayat system, he said.