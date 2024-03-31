Congress Gears Up for GHMC Elections 2026 with Key Additions and Strategic Moves

Hyderabad: The Congress is said to have started planning for the GHMC elections scheduled in 2026 with the arrival in the party of Mayor G. Vijayalakshmi, twice Banjara Hills corporators and daughter of former BRS secretary-general K. Keshava Rao.

Vijayalakshmi joined the Congress on Saturday in the presence of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and senior leaders. Over 10 corporators from the BRS and the BJP from Serilingampally, LB Nagar and Kukatpally zones are likely to join the Congress soon.

A source said that the plan was to make sure that the Congress with the help of city MLAs, who are ex-officio members of the GHMC, council along with other corporators who are expected to join soon are preparing for the next corporation elections.

On speculation that the BRS may move a no-confidence motion against Vijayalakshmi, a sources said that according to the GHMC Act, such a measure cannot be taken before the Mayor completes four years in the chair, which is February 2025.



