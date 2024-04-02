Congress fields Sharmila against YS Avinash



The list includes 5 MP and 114 MLA candidates names from the state.



Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President YS Sharmila Reddy will contest from Kadapa parliamentary constituency against her cousin and sitting MP YS Avinash Reddy of YSRCP.



Meanwhile former APCC president Gidugu Rudraraju from Rajahmundry, Ex-union minister JD Seelam would contest from Bapatla, Pallam Raju from Kakinada and PG Rampullaiah from Kurnool Lok Sabha segments.





Hyderabad: Congress has announced candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.



