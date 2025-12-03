Congress Denies JMM Joining NDA

New Delhi: Amid speculation of a power shift in Jharkhand following reports of Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s alleged talks with BJP leaders, Congress leader K.C. Venugopal on Wednesday dismissed the claims and said he had spoken to Soren, asserting that the I.N.D.I.A. bloc remains united and unwavering.

Calling the speculation a deliberate misinformation campaign, Venugopal accused “right-wing troll networks” of spreading a “malicious narrative and coordinated rumour-mongering” driven by “growing desperation and political insecurity.”

“The malicious narrative and coordinated rumour-mongering being propagated by right-wing troll networks is a sign of their growing desperation and political insecurity. We are not affected by such cheap trolling, and they can never dilute the trust that the people have placed in us,” he said.

The Congress MP reiterated that the I.N.D.I.A. bloc is unaffected by such tactics and that the attempts to create confusion will not weaken public trust in the alliance.

His remarks come at a time when speculation has intensified over reports that Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren have been in contact with the BJP.