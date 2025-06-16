Congress Demands Culpable Homicide Case For Pune Bridge Collapse Deaths

Mumbai: Just five days before its collapse, the iron footbridge on Indrayani River in Pune district had been approved for renovation for an estimated budget of Rs 8.5 crore. However senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has alleged that the actual budget allocation was only Rs 80,000. Four people had died after the bridge collapsed on Sunday.

The Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government has come in for severe criticism after the incident. Senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has alleged corruption in the bridge repair works.

It has been revealed that the bridge had been approved for renovation with a sanctioned budget of Rs 8.5 crore. However, Raut alleged that despite this claim, the actual budget allocation was only Rs 80,000 for its repairs.

The Rajya Sabha MP shared a letter on social media allegedly issued by then Public Works Minister Ravindra Chavan, stating that only Rs 80,000 had been earmarked for bridge repairs. In a scathing remark, Raut said, “Either the minister signed the letter in his sleep or people are being made fools,” further targeting CM Fadnavis, saying, “It’s Fadnavis’ government – what else can we expect!”

Raut claimed that on 11th July 2024, Chavan had written a letter to a BJP leader from Maval, stating that the Kundmala road work had been approved. “According to our information, Rs 8 crore was said to be approved. But in Chavan’s official letter, it mentions only Rs 80,000. The approved funds were not used. Where did the rest of the money go?” he asked.

The Sena (UBT) leader also asked Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar whether he would take responsibility for the accident, as he is the guardian minister of Pune. “Ajit Pawar is the guardian minister of Pune, so will he take responsibility for the accident?” Raut said.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar too demanded an in-depth probe into the accident. In a post on X, he said, “The administration should also conduct a thorough investigation into why this accident happened and ensure that such an incident does not happen again now that it is the rainy season.”

The chief minister said the iron pedestrian bridge had been declared dangerous by the district collector and villagers had also placed warning boards. “Tourists might not have been aware of the severity of the bridge's condition,” he said.

Talking to reporters at an event in Palghar, Fadnavis said the contract for a new bridge at the site in Maval tehsil had been awarded, and work has begun.