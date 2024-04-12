Congress Deeksha in Karimnagar is to Uphold Democratic Values: Ponnam

Karimnagar: In its avowed bid to protect the constitution and upholding democratic values, the Congress is to take up a deeksha in protest against the BJP government at the Centre, in Karimnagar. The people will notice the difference between the “10 years of cruel rule” of the BJP government and the 100 days of the Congress government in the state, said transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

Speaking to the media in Hyderabad on Friday, he said that prior to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had promised to sanction pension to farmers and increase their income; instead its policies had claimed the lives of 700 farmers.

“The farming community will not spare them,” Prabhakar said. “Already farmers have stopped entry of the BJP Lok Sabha candidates in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana into villages.”

Coming down heavily against Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the minister alleged that he had claimed that the Centre would sanction 80 crore free ration cards, but he forgot that it was the Congress government that had given more than 81 crore free ration cards in the past.

Sanjay was speaking of giving crop bonus to farmers, little aware that it was the Congress government which had pioneered crop bonus and had started it in the undivided Andhra Pradesh. The incumbent government will implement it in the coming days, Prabhakar said.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was personally inspecting the process of purchasing food grains from farmers thereby removing scopes for irregularities and involvement of middlemen, Prabhakar said.

Questioning Sanjay’s opposition to the Congress deeksha, he dared Sanjay and the BJP state unit chief G. Kishan Reddy for an open discussion on the development of Karimnagar.