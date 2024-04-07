Congress Declares Three Remaining MP LS Seats' Candidates, 2 Ex MLAs Get Tickets

Congress on Saturday declared candidates for the three remaining Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh.

Congress had earlier declared candidates in 25 out of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

The party has left Khajuraho seat in the state to the Samajwadi Party (SP) under the seat sharing arrangement among the INDIA bloc partners.

The INDIA bloc faced a piquant situation following rejection of the nomination of SP candidate in Khajuraho seat Meera Yadav after scrutiny on Friday.

The SP has declared to move the high court against the rejection of nomination of its candidate in Khajuraho.

Two former MLAs were among the three candidates fielded by Congress in the three remaining LS seats in MP, the list of which was declared on Saturday.

Former MLAs Praveen Pathak and Narendra Patel have been fielded by Congress in Gwalior and Khandwa LS constituencies respectively.

Satyapal Sikarwar, who was expelled by Congress in 2020 on charges of anti-party activities and later re-inducted in the party, was made candidate for Morena LS constituency by Congress.

Madhya Pradesh is going to LS polls in four phases on April 19, April 26, May seven and May 13.

BJP had won 28 out of 29 seats in the 2019 LS polls in Madhya Pradesh, leaving Congress to bag the lone seat of Chhindwara.