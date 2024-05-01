BJP became world’s richest party in 10 yrs, says Priyanka Gandhi

Guwahati: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi here on Wednesday launched a frontal attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that the saffron party became the world’s richest party in just 10 years, it is what the grand old Congress party could not earn in 70 years.

Addressing an election rally in Western Assam’s Dhubri, Ms Gandhi accused the BJP of prioritising their own interest over the welfare of the public. She said, “BJP became the world's richest party in just 10 years, Congress didn't earn so much in 70 years.”

Coming down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she called him “egoistic” and out of touch with reality of common people. Pointing out as to how PM Modi chose to ignore involvement of JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who faced accusations of involvement in a sex scandal, Ms Gandhi alleged, “PM Modi is far away from the reality of common people. He has no understanding of their miseries as he has become egoistic.”

She also accused of a secret understanding between Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and AIUDF chief Bai druddin Ajmal, akin to BJP’s alleged alliance with Owaisi in Telangana.

Asking for vote for six-time Congress MLA and her party’s candidate from Dhubri Rakibul Hussain, she alleged, "There is mafia raj in Assam...There were serious charges against your CM when he was in the Congress party. As soon as he switched to BJP, all charges against him were washed off. BJP has developed a washing machine where corrupt people are put...Your CM was the first one in this regard."

Congress leader accused the present BJP government of pursuing an agenda of appeasement politics, favouring billionaire businessmen at the expense of public interests.

Ms Gandhi lamented the rising unemployment rates and economic hardships faced by the populace, attributing them to the government's focus on filling its coffers rather than addressing the needs of the people. She criticized the inadequate relief measures during emergencies and the soaring prices of commodities exacerbated by the imposition of GST.

Promising initiatives to uplift women and marginalized communities, Gandhi pledged to provide guaranteed monthly income for women and reservation of 50 percent jobs for women in central government departments under Congress rule. She condemned the silence of the BJP leadership during crises such as the violence in Manipur, alleging selective response based on political convenience.

Ms Gandhi urged the electorate to scrutinize the government's actions critically and vote for change in the upcoming elections. She reiterated Congress's manifesto, named "Nyay Patra," aimed at exposing BJP's false promises and restoring accountability and inclusivity in governance.

She regretted, "This govt is entirely focussed on its interests...They are not bothered about the struggles of the public...Unemployment is the highest today. 70 crore people are unemployed..."

Assam is gearing up for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections with 47 candidates in the fray for four constituencies scheduled for polling on May 7.