Congress Confident of Winning Warangal and Mahabubabad LS Seats

Warangal: With all 14 assembly segments being in the Congress kitty under the Warangal(ST) and Mahabubabad (SC) parliament constituencies, the state’s ruling party is confident of winning both the LS seats in erstwhile Warangal district this time.

Out of the seven assembly segments in the Warangal LS, the Congress party has won six in the last assembly elections. These were Warangal East, Warangal West, Parkal, Bhupalpally, Palakurthy and Wardhannapet.

But, with the joining of the former deputy chief minister and BRS party’s Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari in the Congress party, the BRS party took one more hit, and lost its sole representation. The Congress party increased its strength in all the seven assembly constituencies under the Warangal LS arena.

In the Mahabubabad LS, the Congress party won six segments in the assembly elections, namely Mahabubabad, Dornakal, Mulugu, Narsampet, Yellandu and Pinapaka.

With the recent joining of the BRS party’s Bhadrachalam MLA, Thallam Venkat Rao in the Congress, the BRS party has lost its sole representation in the Mahabubabad parliament segment. The Congress has all the seven MLAs in the LS constituency now.

The Congress party allotted ticket to Dr Kadiam Kavya, the daughter of Kadiam Srihari, for the Warangal LS, while it allotted the party ticket to former Union minister Porika Balram Naik to contest the Mahabubabad LS.

Both Kavya and Balram Naik are conducting extensive poll campaigns by explaining to the voters about how the Congress party implemented most of its promises within 100 days of its governance in TS, and how it’s running a people’s government for all sections of the people.

Both the candidates are confident that the six guarantees in TS and the Panch Nyay which it included in the LS election manifesto would ensure them victories in Warangal and Mahabubabad.

Surprisingly, the situation of the Congress party before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections is what the BRS party is finding itself in at present.





In 2019, the BRS went to the LS elections in Warangal after winning six assembly constituencies. Now, the Congress party is going to face the LS elections after winning six of the seven assembly constituencies.

Then, the Congress MLA of Bhupalpally, Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy, defected to the BRS party. Now, the BRS party MLA of Station Ghanpur, Kadiam Srihari, defected from the BRS to the Congress.

Even in the Mahabubabad parliament segment, the BRS went to the LS elections in 2019 after winning six assembly constituencies. Now, the Congress party is going to parliament polls after winning six assembly constituencies.

But, the Congress MLA of Mulugu assembly constituency, Seethakka, who won the 2018 assembly elections, did not change her loyalty, whereas the BRS MLA of Bhadrachalam, Thallam Venkata Rao who won the assembly elections, defected from the BRS to the Congress.

Political experts feel the Congress party is in an advantageous position vis-a-vis the BRS in the coming Lok Sabha elections.