Congress Confident of Better Performance in Telangana

Adilabad: Deepa Das Munsi, AICC in-charge for Telangana state, said that the Congress would perform well in the Lok Sabha elections because of the performance of the Revanth Reddy government in fulfilling five guarantees in the state and Rahul Gandhi’s vision to establish an equitable society through the promise of ‘Paanch Nyay’ (justice in five broad areas).

She also said in an interview with Deccan Chronicle that the intense summer heat could affect polling on May 13.

Excerpts:

Q. What are the Congress’ prospects in the Lok Sabha elections?

The people have supported the Congress in the Assembly elections. We are confident that the Congress will do better in the Lok Sabha elections. There is a tacit understanding between the BJP and the BRS. The Lok Sabha elections are a do-or-die situation for the BRS. Its workers are getting attracted towards the Congress after the arrest of BRS MLC K. Kavitha and the Congress government’s implementation of five guarantees.

The government led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka are focusing on the implementation of the guarantees. Some people might not have availed these benefits immediately if they did have a white ration card.

Q. What do you say about the BJP’s campaign?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is frequently coming to southern states as he fears I.N.D.I.A. bloc and Congress would perform better here. However, the political scenario is changing even in the northern states. The BJP’s wish to polarise the voters through the Ram Mandir issue is not happening. The BJP’s strength may be limited to 200 or 250 seats. With the help of the alliance partners, the Congress will get more seats in north India than what we expected.

In Telangana, the BRS is getting weaker by the day. The state may witness a duel between the Congress and the BJP. However, the BJP is keen to have a triangular fight between the Congress, BJP and the BRS.

Q. What about the Congress’ ‘Paanch Nyay’?

The Congress is promising Five Guarantees which include conducting a caste census. The idea came from Rahul Gandhi after a lot of research work. The five major guarantees, which are part of the 75-page party manifesto, are being widely circulated at the ground level. The party hopes that people will be satisfied with them and will vote for the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections. The caste census will give a clear picture about the composition of Indian society.

Q. How is the Congress preparing for the polling?

The polling day on May 13 is a real challenge for the Congress as far as bringing the voters to the polling booths is concerned in the wake of water shortage and heat wave. I was in West Bengal to cast my vote. There was no drinking water in the polling booths and the temperature was 45º Celsius. Ten voters died in the queues while waiting to cast their vote in Kerala.

This situation could be a challenge for the party as well as the government. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the ministers concerned are taking measures and trying to manage this situation by helping out people, farmers and cattle rearers. If the heat wave continues, the polling percentage could also fall in the state.

The Election Commission has to take measures to provide drinking water and shade for voters. We as a party also have learnt lessons from Kerala and are confident that we will overcome these problems in Telangana by taking appropriate measures.