Congress Committed for Development of Muslim Minorities: Konda Surekha

Warangal: The Congress government in Telangana under the leadership of the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is striving hard for the development and welfare of the Muslim community, claimed forest minister Konda Surekha on Thursday.

Accompanied by the Congress party’s Warangal West MLA Naini Rajendar Reddy and Congress LS candidate Dr Kadiam Kavya, the minister participated in the mass prayers along with Muslims at Khila Warangal, Pothana Nagar and Bokkala Gadda Idgahs. She conveyed her Best Wishes to them on the occasion of the Ramzan festival in Hanamkonda district on Thursday.

Konda Surekha expressed happiness for participating in mass prayers with Muslim minority people.

She said that along with running people’s government, the Congress party is committed to uplift of the weaker sections.

When the prayers were going on at Pothana Nagar idgah, Surekha noticed a boy who fainted due to the severe hot conditions. She along with his parents shifted him to a cool place and gave him water to drink.

Later, the minister along with the MLA, MP candidate Kavya and others visited the house of Ursu Dargah Pitadhipathi Ubedh Baba and conveyed her Best Wishes to his family members and shared the special Ramzan dish Sheer Khurma along with them.

Panchayat raj minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka participated in the mass prayers in Mulugu district and took blessings from the Muslim community elders.

After conveying her wishes to the people, Seethakka said the Ramzan festival “gives a message to the people how to lead a disciplined life, maintain unity with all sections of people and help the poor.” By getting rid of bad thoughts and hatred, the people should lead their lives on the path of truth, she said.