Congress Chevella LS Candidate Ranjith Reddy: Focus on Development Politics Not Divisive Politics

Hyderabad: Congress Chevella Lok Sabha candidate Gaddam Ranjith Reddy said that the party was focusing on development politics while the opposition parties were indulging in divisive politics.



Ranjith Reddy said he had worked for the overall development of Chevella constituency as MP for the past five years and urged voters to give him another opportunity to take this development forward in the next five years.Speaking at a campaign meeting in Vikarabad, Ranjith Reddy alleged that the BJP was raking up communal issues while he was seeking votes on the agenda of development and welfare. Ranjith Reddy condemned the BJP's attempts to sow discord among the people and pledged to uphold unity and work for progress.Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, who took part in the meeting, lauded the efforts of Ranjith Reddy for the development of Chevella. He called upon party leaders and workers to work with unity and coordination to ensure a big victory for Ranjith Reddy. He underscored the importance of addressing public concerns and promoting Congress party's development agenda.Local leaders said Ranjith Reddy's candidature had injected vigour into the Congress’ campaign in Chevella with his focus on inclusive policies and grassroots engagement resonating with voters.