Congress Central Election Committee To Release First List Tomorrow

New Delhi: The Congress central election committee met on Thursday evening to consider names for 60 Lok Sabha seats for the impending general election. Insiders claim that the candidates for parliamentary seats in Delhi, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Tripura, Sikkim and Meghalaya were discussed at the CEC. The first list of candidates is expected on Friday.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge chaired the meeting. Besides Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, the state unit chiefs, the Leaders of the Opposition, chief ministers and general secretaries incharge of the aforementioned states were also present in the meeting. Rahul Gandhi, who is on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, joined the meeting virtually.

Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy also joined the meeting. As many as seven Telangana seats were cleared, rest are expected to be taken up in the next CEC meeting. This was the first CEC meeting of the Congress. Several meetings of the screening committee have already taken place.

According to sources, the Congress’ first list is likely to include Mr Gandhi from his current parliamentary constituency Wayanad in Kerala.

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel is also expected to contest. Speaking to the media, general secretary incharge of Chhattisgarh Sachin Pilot said, “We have had a frank and exhaustive discussion on all the seats. You will know the details soon.”

Deputy chief minister of Karnataka D.K. Shivkumar and general secretary incharge of the state Randeep Surjewala were also present in the meeting. According to sources, names for most Karnataka seats have been cleared by the central election committee. The next meeting of the CEC is expected early next week.