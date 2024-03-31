Congress CEC to Finalise Four Pending LS Seats for TS Today

Hyderabad: The AICC's Central Election Committee (CEC) is expected to convene in Delhi on Sunday to finalise candidates for the remaining for Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana state —Khammam, Karimnagar, Warangal and Hyderabad. The Congress high command has so far announced candidates for 13 out of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in three phases.

In the wake of BRS Warangal Lok Sabha candidate Kadiam Kavya and her father, BRS Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiam Srihari, joining the Congress, the selection of the Congress candidate for the seat has become interesting. It remains to be seen whether the party high command opts for Kavya or Srihari.Similarly, the selection of a candidate for the Khammam Lok Sabha seat has assumed significance against the backdrop of hectic lobbying for the ticket by Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka for his wife Nandini and revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy for his brother Ponguleti Prasad Reddy.Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao's son Tummala Yungandhar and businessman V. Rajendra Prasad are also in the race for the Khammam ticket.In the first phase on March 8, the Congress had declared four candidates: Kunduru Raghuveer Reddy (Nalgonda), Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy (Mahbubnagar), Suresh Shetkar (Zaheerabad), and P. Balram Naik (Mahbubabad).In the second phase on March 21, it declared Gaddam Vamshi Krishna for Peddapalli, Sunitha Mahender Reddy (Malkajgiri), BRS MLA Danam Nagender (Secunderabad), Mallu Ravi (Nagarkurnool), and BRS MP Gaddam Ranjith Reddy (Chevella).In the third phase on March 27, the party announced Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy (Bhongir), Neelam Madhu (Medak), Athram Suguna (Adilabad), and MLC T. Jeevan Reddy (Nizamabad).