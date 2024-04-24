Congress Candidates of Nalgonda, Bhuvanagiri LS Segments File Nominations

Nalgonda: The Congress candidate for the Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency Kunduru Raghuveer Reddy on Wednesday filed a set of nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Accompanied by ministers N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Raghuveer Reddy submitted a set of nomination papers to returning officer Harichandana Darasari at the district collectorate.

On behalf of Raghuveer Reddy, senior Congress leader and his father K. Jana Reddy also filed a second set of nomination papers to the Returning Officer.

Raghuveer Reddy conducted a huge rally from VT Colony to ITI college, which was located near the district Collectorate.

Addressing a rally at the clock tower centre here, minister for civil supplies and irrigation N. Uttam Kumar Reddy exuded confidence that the Congress party will win the Nalgonda Lok Sabha seat by a record margin and both the BRS and BJP candidates will lose their deposits.

He also criticised the BRS for spreading false propaganda on irrigation and electricity to mislead voters ahead of the elections.

Roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy reiterated that the BRS would bite the dust in the Lok Sabha elections and pledged to help Raghuveer Reddy win the seat with the highest majority.

On the other hand, Congress candidate for Bhuvanagiri Lok Sabha segment Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy also filed a set of his nomination to the Returning Officer Zendage K Hanumant at the district Collectorate of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri. Congress MLAs Vemula Veeresham, Mandula Samuel and Kumbam Anil Kumar were accompanying the Congress candidate when he filed nomination. Before submitting his nomination, Kiran Kumar Reddy performed pooja at Yadadri Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple.