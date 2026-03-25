Congress Candidate List Delayed Over Sonia Gandhi's Illness As Poll Violence Flares Up In Berhampore

BERHAMPORE: AICC observer and former Jharkhand state minister Rakesh Thakur said at Berhampur “due to sudden illness of Sonia Gandhi west Bengal assembly congress candidates’ lists are delayed, we hope lists will be declared on March 28.”

while addressing a press conference at Berhampore on Wednesday AICC observer Mr.Thakur said our leader Adhir Chowdhury might be a prosperous candidate It may be mentioned most of all parties declared their candidates but congress yet to declare their lists... Meanwhile Berhampore remained tensed as one Congress worker named Jiten Saha was attacked allegedly by the Berhampore Trinamul congress candidate Narugopal Mukherjee and his associates on Tuesday evening at Khagra area and admitted at the Murshidabad medical College hospital.

On Wednesday Adhir Chowdhury and Mr.Thakur met him at the hospital and said " It will be not one-sided affair, we will also combat them,If situation arises Central paramilitary forces will be deployed at Berhampore for security reason, it is nothing but violation of model code of conduct a candidate and Municipality chairman attacked the aged voters.

However, Narugopal Mukherjee said “I was on campaigning suddenly that congress noted criminal verbally abused me from a nearby tea stall and after a heated argument some disturbing incident took place, actually Adhir Chowdhury is trying hard to terorise vote, we lodged FIR against him, Congress also lodged another FIR against TMC candidates at Berhampore police station and Election commission.