Congress Candidate G. Ranjith Reddy Predicts Party Victory, Warns Against BJP Rule in Chevell

Hyderabad: Congress Chevella candidate G. Ranjith Reddy said there was a Congress wave in the country and the party would be elected to power in the May 13 elections.

In Telangana, the Revanth Reddy government had fulfilled the promises made by the Congress during the Assembly elections campaign. The `2 lakh farmer loan waiver would be completed by August 15, he said.

Ranjith Reddy was speaking after meeting people in Serilingampally where he also met specially abled persons in the Chevella constituency.

The Congress leader said that if the BJP was voted to power for a third term, there was a danger of the party changing the Constitution. He expressed concern that reservations for SC, ST and OBC communities and minorities would be scrapped if the BJP was voted again.

He claimed that his BJP rival Konda Vishweshwar Reddy had not visited the villages in the constituency even once during Covid-19 pandemic.He claimed that Vishweshwar Reddy was unaware of the names of the Assembly segments under the Chevella Lok Sabha constituency and had started meeting people only ahead of the polls.