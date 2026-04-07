Congress ‘Can Consider’ Baramati Withdrawal After FIR In Ajit Pawar Crash

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Congress on Monday said it may consider withdrawing from the Baramati Assembly by poll if a first information report (FIR) is registered in connection with the plane crash that killed former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

After the NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) decided to back Sunetra Pawar’s candidature, the Congress has unilaterally announced its own nominee for the by-poll. Ms. Pawar filed her nomination papers on Monday.

The by poll was necessitated by the death of sitting NCP MLA and then Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in the constituency on January 28. The Congress has fielded its state unit secretary Akash More against Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.

State Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said the BJP must clarify its stand on registering an FIR in the Ajit Pawar accident case if it wants the Congress candidate to consider withdrawing. “Following the circumstances of Ajitdada’s death, his family felt an inquiry was necessary. Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar herself demanded a CBI probe. What happened to the reminders sent about this? Rohit Pawar moved from pillar to post trying to file an FIR and ultimately succeeded only in Karnataka. Is this your sensitivity?” he said.

“Even today, our candidate and the Congress maintain that the FIR should be filed here in Maharashtra, in Baramati. Only then can any such consideration arise, and only then will your real stance become clear,” the Congress spokesperson added.

Mr. Londhe also questioned the BJP’s objections to a contest in Baramati while citing precedents where the ruling party had fielded candidates in similar circumstances. “Didn’t an election take place in Nanded after the death of Vasantrao Chavan? Wasn’t there a bypoll in Mangalvedha following the death of Bharat Bhalke? There are several such examples — the BJP has always acted according to its political convenience,” he said.