Congress, BRS Coporators Jointly Rap Pvt Agencies, Officials

Hyderabad: In a break from the usual accusations and counters, Monday’s GHMC general body meeting saw corporators of the Congress and BRS jointly lash out at private agencies, irrespective of political affiliations, and officials sharing a good rapport with former chief secretary Somesh Kumar and former MA&UD special chief secretary Arvind Kumar.



They called out the names of private players who were handed over contracts for street lights and advertisements, listing out irregularities and taking aim at the town planning wing.

Congress corporators who recently joined from the BRS said they had suppressed their anger for over nine years.

A BRS corporator stated that despite the GHMC paying crores of rupees to Re Sustainability Limited (formerly Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd), they had to “beg” the private company even for one vehicle to clear garbage her ward.

Former mayor Bonthu Rammohan’s wife Sridevi, Cherlapally corporator who recently joined the Congress from BRS, raised the issue related to the lack of sports facilities and poor sanitation. She said that the services of Energy Efficiency Services Limited related to street light maintenance were poor.

Mayor G. Vijayalakshmi warned officials of strict action for not responding to phone calls of corporators, after Vanasthalipuram BJP corporator R. Venkateshwar Reddy complained that “GHMC officers are treating the corporators worse than dogs.”