Hyderabad: Chief Minister and TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said that the Congress was determined to win 14 out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state, and launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ignoring the state. Revanth Reddy reiterated that the elections in the state were a referendum on the performance of the Congress government over 100 days.

How could BJP leaders seek votes in Telangana state after they neglected it for ten years, he said at a meeting with Congress leaders and cadre from the Chevella Lok Sabha constituency.

"What has Modi done for Telangana in ten years? He did not accord national status to the Palamuru-Rangareddy project and ensure its completion. He failed to extend the MMTS train up to Vikarabad. Modi could take the bullet train project to Gujarat but could not bring an MMTS train to Vikarabad," Revanth Reddy alleged.

Revanth Reddy also accused Modi of not giving funds for the Musi riverfront development project. "Modi ensured the development of Sabarmati riverfront in Gujarat by sanctioning funds. But he did not respond to my request for extending central financial assistance to the Musi development project," Revanth Reddy added.

The Chief Minister also alleged that the BJP was obstructing the construction of Hyderabad Regional Ring Road (RRR) project.

"Why should the people of Telangana vote for the BJP? On what basis will the BJP seek votes in Telangana? The Lok Sabha elections are the best opportunity for the people to teach a fitting lesson to the BJP which neglected Telangana in the past ten years. It is also a good opportunity for us to put Telangana on the path of development by ensuring victory of Congress candidates." Revanth Reddy stated.

The Chief Minister called upon party leaders and cadre to extend gratitude to Sonia Gandhi, who accorded statehood to Telangana, by winning 14 Lok Sabha seats. "The Congress-led I.N.D.I.A. will come to power at the Centre after the Lok Sabha elections. Telangana will develop faster if the Lok Sabha constituencies are represented by Congress MPs. Every leader and worker should strive hard to ensure victory of Congress candidates in Telangana," Revanth Reddy said.

Chevella Lok Sabha candidate G. Ranjith Reddy, Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Parigi MLA T. Ram Mohan Reddy, senior leader Kichannagari Laxma Reddy were present in the meeting.