Congress: Black Money Avenue Has Closed

New Delhi: The Congress welcomed the SC decision, denouncing the electoral bond scheme. It said it was a tool for converting black money, and expressed hope that such “mischievous ideas” will not be entertained in the future.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, in a statement on X, lauded the apex court’s ruling and urged the government to refrain from similar tactics in the future. Kharge reiterated the party's commitment, as outlined in its 2019 manifesto, to abolish what they termed the Modi government’s “dubious scheme.”

“We welcome the decision of the SC today, which has struck down this ‘Black Money Conversion’ scheme of the Modi Government, calling it ‘Unconstitutional’,” Kharge stated. He further criticised the Modi government for allegedly exploiting institutions to benefit the BJP financially, citing the overwhelming majority of funds received under the scheme by the ruling party.

Kapil Sibal, one of the lawyers representing the petitioners in the case, hailed the decision as a step towards ensuring a more equitable electoral process. He emphasised the importance of fair funding mechanisms that do not unduly influence the democratic process, highlighting the significant disparity in funding distribution under the scheme, with the BJP reportedly receiving the lion's share of contributions.