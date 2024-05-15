Congress, BJP Worried Over Cross-voting in Adilabad LS

Adilabad: The Congress and the BJP are worried over cross-voting and are not sure of getting a huge majority for them but expressed confidence they woud win the Adilabad parliament seat.

Congress leaders are worried that the BJP has emerged a strong contender for the Peddapalli LS seat.

Adilabad LS has recorded 74.03 per cent polling while Peddapalli 67.87 per cent polling on Monday. The Bellampalli assembly constituency recorded the highest polling percentage of 73.34 while Mancherial recorded the lowest at 60.84 per cent in the Peddapalli LS.

In Adilabad LS, the Boath assembly constituency has recorded the highest polling percentage of 78.16 while the lowest is 71.56 in the Sirpur (T) assembly constituency.

The male polling percentage was 74.43 against the female voter percentage of 73.64 in the Adilabad LS. In Peddapalli LS, the male polling percentage was 68.65 while the female was 67.10.

The polling percentage was high in the tribal assembly constituencies of Asifabad, Khanapur and Boath under the Adilabad LS.

The polling percentages showed that tribals in large numbers exercised their franchise. Adivasis of interior and inaccessible areas also exercised their franchise after walking long distances and trekking the hills.

Unlike previous expectations in Adilabad LS, the Congress and BJP leaders feel that whoever wins this time will have less majority, compared to the previous records.