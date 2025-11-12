Congress Appoints Ganesh Godiyal as Chief of Its Uttarakhand Unit

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday appointed Ganesh Godiyal as the president of its Uttarakhand unit with immediate effect, replacing Karan Mahara. Mahara was appointed as a special invitee to the Congress Working Committee, a party statement said and appreciated his contributions as the state unit chief.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also appointed chairpersons for the campaign committee and the election management committee of the party's Uttarakhand unit.

While Pritam Singh was named chairperson of the campaign committee, Harak Singh Rawat was appointed chairman of the election management committee.

Kharge also appointed presidents of the District Congress Committees of Uttarakhand.

"These appointments are made as part of the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan. Under this initiative, AICC observers assigned to each district conducted detailed reviews, engaged with party functionaries and other stakeholders, and submitted their comprehensive reports," the party said.

Following the submission of these reports, one-to-one discussions were held with each observer, as well as with senior leaders, it said.