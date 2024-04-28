Congress and BRS have lost people’s trust, says Etala Rajender

Hyderabad: Former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao must realise that he has lost his political identity as well as the confidence of people, said BJP Malkajgiri candidate Etala Rajendar.



In a chit-chat with people in Lingojiguda, Rajendar said Rao was being punished as he had undermined and insulted the people’s trust. He also advised Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to stop using indecent language on public forums.

He alleged that Revanth Reddy was peddling lies about the BJP cancelling reservations if elected, by falsely attributing it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Modi has provided EBC reservations to all the poor irrespective of their caste and religion and favoured the categorisation of SC reservation to extend the reservation benefits to all communities including Madigas,” he said.





He also observed that the Muslim women are relieved after the Triple Talaq was banned.

Charging that the Congress was indulging in a false campaign, Rajendar said that people had afirm belief that Rahul Gandhi can never become the Prime Minister.

Speaking about the improved security situation, Rajendar said terror groups from Pakistan did not dare enter India due to the firm stand taken by Modi against terror.



At a separate meeting with Gujarati Samaj at Nagole, Rajendar said the BJP got 273 seats in 2014 and 303 seats in 2019, which reflected the growing trust of people in Modi.

Listing out the works carried out by Modi in his 10-year stint, Rajendar said that India had emerged as the second major electronic goods maker in the world due to the Make in India initiative. “The Modi government handled Covid pandemic perfectly and all countrymen were given free made in India vaccines due to support by Modi,” he said.



