Congress Aims for Higher Voter Turnout in LS Polls, Booth Committees Activated

Hyderabad: The ruling Congress is aiming for a higher polling percentage in the Lok Sabha polls in the state on May 13. It directed booth-level committees to secure over 70 per cent voting across the state.

The party leadership believes that a higher voter turnout will be beneficial for the Congress in closely-fought elections in several constituencies in the state. In the recent Assembly polls in November, 70.6 per cent polling was recorded, which resulted in the victory of the Congress. Therefore, the Congress aims for 70 to 75 per cent in Lok Sabha polls.

However, the Congress issued a specific direction to the booth level committee members following a lower turnout of 60 to 65 per cent witnessed in other states in the first three phases of the elections.

They were asked to reach out to every household, interact with the beneficiaries of the Congress’ Six Guarantees and urge them to vote for the Congress to continue these welfare schemes. The party is also making to and fro transport arrangements for people who migrated to other towns and states in search of livelihood to facilitate them to cast votes and thereby achieve the higher polling percentage.

There were concerns that record higher temperatures of over 45 degree celsius in several districts across Telangana would adversely impact polling as people would prefer to stay indoors and would avoid standing in long queues at polling booths.

However, the sudden change in weather conditions in the state just five days ahead of polling on May 13 is encouraging the Congress to aim for a higher poll percentage.

Sudden rains across the state since Tuesday, which brought temperatures down in the state, brought relief to political parties and leaders campaigning in sweltering heat and people attending roadshows and public meetings.

Political parties strongly believe that dipping temperatures will help them to convince and bring voters to polling booths and ensure they cast votes without fail.

TPCC chief and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who is holding polling strategy meetings with senior party leaders through Zoom meetings from his residence for the past two days, reportedly discussed steps to be taken for increasing the poll percentage in Telangana.

Party sources said Revanth Reddy asked incharge ministers, MLAs and party leaders of respective Lok Sabha constituencies to hold coordination meetings with booth committee members and devise a strategy to bring voters to polling booths and make them cast votes without fail.