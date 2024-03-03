Congress Adopting Pro-women Policies, Claims MLA Bhupathi Reddy











“The Mahalaxmi scheme provided free bus facility to the women in Telangana state,” he said at the International Women Day celebrations organised by the Progressive Recognised Teachers’ Union (PRTU) at the Rajiv Gandhi municipal auditorium on Sunday.The MLA said, “Usually women are called as the ‘better half’, but in Nizamabad district, the population of women and the number of female voters are more than men. We should not only respect women, but also protect their rights,” he said.“Women teachers' role is high in shaping the society. Students remember and follow their women teachers. I urge women teachers to identify the hidden talents of the students and encourage those,” the MLA said.He also noted that in southern Indian states, preference is given to medicine, engineering and teaching professions. But students should be encouraged to do courses in subjects too. “Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is a school dropout, but he excelled in his chosen field. From Fifth standard, the talent of each student should be identified and encouraged," he suggested.“Indian women know better how to handle money. All men should hand over financial responsibility to the women,” he opined.PRTU district president Mohan Reddy, general secretary Venkateshwar Goud, doctor Dwaraka Devi, V Aruna and others were present. Women teachers performed cultural programmes. The guests felicitated female teachers.