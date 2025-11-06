Congress Accuses NDA of Neglecting Bhagalpur, Seemanchal

“‘Pradhan Mantri ka jhooth sabse mazboot’! Today, the Prime Minister is visiting Bhagalpur and Seemanchal. On this occasion, we want to remind him of some of his past false promises and ask him a few direct questions,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s 2015 announcement of the Vikramshila Central University in Bhagalpur, Ramesh noted that the proposed ₹500-crore project on a 500-acre site had seen no progress. “Did Vikramshila also vanish like the ₹1.25 lakh crore package?” he asked.

He also recalled the Prime Minister’s 2014 remarks about the Motihari Sugar Mill, where he had said, “Next time I visit, I will drink tea made with sugar from this mill.” Ramesh remarked, “Eleven years have passed, and people are still waiting for that tea. Why did the Prime Minister tell such a blatant lie to the people of Motihari?”

The Congress leader further questioned the delay in setting up AIIMS Darbhanga. “In 2020, a promise of ₹1,264 crore was made for AIIMS Darbhanga. To date, neither the building has been constructed nor the hospital has become operational. The Prime Minister had also claimed that AIIMS Darbhanga would be functional by 2023. Will it ever become a reality beyond the manifesto?” he said.

Citing data from NITI Aayog, Ramesh claimed that poverty and deprivation remain widespread in Seemanchal. “According to the NITI Aayog report, 52 per cent of the population in Araria, 50 per cent in Purnia, and over 45 per cent in Kishanganj and Katihar continue to suffer from multidimensional poverty,” he added.



