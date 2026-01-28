Congress Accuses BJP’s Patil Of ‘Intimidating’ Opposition Candidates

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal on Tuesday wrote to the State Election Commission (SEC) chief Dinesh Waghmare, seeking action against Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil for allegedly pressurising opposition candidates contesting the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections.

Sapkal alleged that Patil, while addressing a public programme in Sangli on the eve of the nomination withdrawal deadline, urged opposition candidates to withdraw from the fray, stating that contesting the elections would be a waste of time and money. The Congress termed the remarks an attempt to intimidate candidates and influence the electoral process.

Officials from the Maharashtra SEC said they had sought a report from the Sangli district collector, who is also in charge of the Zilla Parishad elections, in connection with the Congress party’s complaint.

While campaigning for BJP candidates in the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections, Mr. Patil reportedly said that in light of the results of recent municipal corporation elections, opposition candidates should consider withdrawing their nominations to save money.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance had secured victories in 25 of the 29 municipal corporations that went to polls on January 15, including major civic bodies such as Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Nashik and Thane.

In his letter to the SEC, Mr. Sapkal wrote, “Serious instances have come to light of ruling party ministers deliberately and openly violating the Model Code of Conduct. Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, at a public programme held in Sangli district on the eve of the last date for withdrawal of nominations, said the opposition would not stand a chance in the Zilla Parishad elections and asked why they should waste time and money by contesting.”

Mr. Sapkal said the statement amounted to direct pressure on opposition candidates and constituted interference in the electoral process. He demanded that an offence be registered against Mr. Patil for violating the MCC and that he be barred from holding election campaign meetings to ensure the fairness of the polls.

“If senior ministers publicly appeal to opposition candidates to withdraw their nominations, it is not merely a violation of the Model Code of Conduct but a grave act of interference aimed at undermining the electoral process,” Mr. Sapkal said.