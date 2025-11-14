Congratulations To People Of Bihar For Choosing Path Of Development: Delhi CM

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday congratulated the people of Bihar for "choosing the path of development" after the NDA appeared to be heading to a landslide victory in the state.Speaking at an event, the CM said Delhi and Bihar are interconnected.



"Congratulations to the people of Delhi and Bihar. The trends show that NDA is heading towards victory...I hope that Bihar progresses on the path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," she said.

Later, talking to reporters, she said that the state had chosen the path of development.

"My wishes to the people of Bihar for choosing the path of development under the leadership of our prime minister," she added.

Gupta, who is the lone woman to hold the chief minister's post among the 14 BJP-ruled states, had made multiple visits to the state to campaign for BJP candidates.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) appeared to register a landslide victory in Bihar, opening up impressive leads in more than 200 of the state's 243 assembly seats, with early trends also indicating that the saffron party was on track to post its biggest tally.