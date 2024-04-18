Cong. Will Fulfil All Promises, Says Sridhar

Karimnagar: Information Technology minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu said that the Congress had fulfilled five of the Six Guarantees made before the Assembly elections within 100 days and pledged to honour the remaining promises.



He made the remarks while attending a preparatory meeting for the Peddapalli Parliament constituency, in support of Congress MP candidate Gaddam Vamshi Krishna, organised by government chief whip and Dharmapuri MLA Adluri Laxman Kumar in Jagtial district.



Sridhar Babu praised Vamshi Krishna's commitment to public service, noting his independent entrepreneurial efforts, distinct from his father's political influence. He emphasised the collective efforts of seven Congress MLAs, including himself, to ensure Vamshi Krishna's victory in the Lok Sabha elections.



Chennur MLA G. Vivekanand highlighted the Congress’ role in the Telangana statehood movement and criticised former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's administration, accusing it of corruption and neglecting the state's development.



Other Congress leaders present were MLC T. Jeevan Reddy and MLAs Prem Sagar Rao (Mancherial), Raj Tagore Makkan Singh (Ramagundam), and Vijay Ramana Rao (Peddapalli).





