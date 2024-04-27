Congress Top Leaders to Descend on TG for LS campaigning in May

Hyderabad: Top Congress leaders including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will campaign for the party candidates in Lok Sabha elections in the first week of May. Other national leaders will also join the campaign ahead of the May 13 polls.



Rahul Gandhi's election rallies are planned in combined Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Adilabad districts while Priyanka Gandhi's rallies are planned in undivided Medak, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar districts. According to the preliminary schedule, Rahul Gandhi will campaign in North Telangana districts while Priyanka Gandhi will cover the southern parts of the state.Rahul Gandhi's election rallies are planned in combined Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Adilabad districts while Priyanka Gandhi's rallies are planned in undivided Medak, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar districts.

AICC president Kharge will also attend a few rallies in both parts of the state. The Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh, Siddaramaiah and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhi, will also address a few election rallies. The former CMs of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh will also be invited to attend rallies, sources added.





The Congress has set itself a target to win 14 Lok Sabha seats out of 17 in the state. In 2019, the Congress won Nalgonda, Bhongir and Malkajgiri. Having stormed back to power, the lead in several Assembly segments in the state polls is believed to help the party.



