Cong, TMC Raise Objection Over Alleged Discrepancies in Voters’ List in Parliament

New Delhi: The Opposition Congress and the Trinamul Congress on Monday raised the issue of alleged discrepancies in the voters’ list in both Houses of Parliament and demanded a detailed discussion. Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha during Zero Hour, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi demanded a discussion in the House on the issue of voters’ lists, on which several political parties have raised certain questions.

In Rajya Sabha, Leader of the Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge led a walkout after the demand for an immediate debate on the “EPIC” issue was rejected. TMC Lok Sabha member Kalyan Banerjee demanded action against the Election Commission and said the poll body had “failed” to conduct fair and transparent elections over the past few years.

In the Lower House, Mr Gandhi said that the entire Opposition has been demanding a discussion on voters’ lists. “We accept your remarks that the government does not make voter lists. But we demand a discussion on the issue. The voters’ lists are being questioned across the country. Questions have been raised by the Opposition in one voice in every state, including Maharashtra,” Mr Gandhi said.

Earlier, TMC member Saugata Roy said there were some flaws in the voters’ lists and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had pointed out that voters with the same EPIC (Electoral Photo Identity Card) numbers were present in Murshidabad and Burdwan parliamentary constituencies and in Haryana.

Mr Roy said that a TMC delegation was meeting the newly-appointed chief election commissioner to flag concerns on voters’ lists. Mr Roy also demanded a thorough revision of the voters’ lists, particularly ahead of the Assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam scheduled next year.

”There are some serious flaws. This has been pointed out with respect to Maharashtra, which had inflated voter lists. This was pointed out in Haryana. They are now trying to jump into West Bengal and Assam where elections are due next year," Mr Roy claimed.

He further said that let the total voter lists be thoroughly revised and the Election Commission should answer to the country why some mistakes occurred in the lists.

Mr Banerjee said West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had first flagged the issue of numerous instances of ‘duplicate’ voter cards and the explanation given by the EC was a clear breach of the Conduct of Election Rules itself.

”These things have come up over the last few years. Earlier, it was not there. Where is the increase in the number of voters in West Bengal from? Voters are coming from Gujarat and Haryana... This is not tolerable,” Mr Banerjee said.

”The Election Commission, all the time, says they have conducted transparent and fair elections. It is clear that there were no transparent elections for the last few years. There was no fair election for the last few years, not at all,” he said.

”The Election Commission has not done a proper act and appropriate proceedings should be brought against the Election Commission for this reason,” the Trinamul Congress leader said.

In the Rajya Sabha, Opposition MPs demanded an immediate discussion on the discrepancies in voters’ lists but were disallowed to raise the issue, leading to a walkout.

Mr Kharge was initially allowed to speak but as he mentioned the “EPIC” issue, deputy chairman Harivansh refused to allow him to make his remarks, saying the notices were rejected. Opposition MPs shouted slogans against the rejection of notices and announced a walkout from the House.

Later in an X post, Mr Khareg said: “The entire Opposition wants a detailed discussion on the doubts arisen regarding various discrepancies in the Voters List. Parliament must protect the faith of the people in Democracy and the Constitution of India.”