Cong, RJD Can’t Digest Bihar’s Growth: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched development projects worth around Rs 36,000 crore in Bihar’s Purnea district while targeting the Congress and RJD, accusing them of being unable to “digest Bihar’s development” and of patronising infiltrators in Bihar, Bengal, and Assam.

At a public rally, Modi said, “Congress and RJD leaders are only worried about their families, while I work for ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas’.” He alleged that both parties were protecting infiltrators in eastern India, but asserted that the Centre was committed to driving them out.

The PM inaugurated a new terminal building at Purnea airport and flagged off the first Purnea–Kolkata flight. He also laid the foundation stone for Bihar’s largest private sector investment – a Rs 25,000-crore, 3x800 MW ultra-super critical thermal power project at Pirpainti in Bhagalpur. Other projects included Phase 1 of the Kosi-Mechi Intra-State River Link Project worth Rs 2,680 crore, aimed at irrigation expansion, flood control, and boosting agricultural resilience in northeastern Bihar.

Modi also inaugurated a Rs 4,410-crore rail line between Araria and Galgalia, laid the foundation stone for the Rs 2,170-crore Bikramshila–Katareah rail line, and flagged off the Jogbani–Danapur Vande Bharat Express, along with Amrit Bharat trains between Saharsa–Chheharta (Amritsar) and Jogbani–Erode.

He participated in Griha Pravesh ceremonies for over 40,000 households under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana and distributed Rs 500 crore in community investment funds under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, Union ministers, MPs, and MLAs joined Modi at the events.