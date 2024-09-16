Srinagar: The Congress on Monday unveiled its election manifesto for Jammu and Kashmir, promising to restore the region's statehood and implement several welfare measures for farmers, women, and youth. The manifesto, titled Haath Badlega Halaat (Hand Will Change the Situation), includes insurance coverage for crops affected by natural calamities and a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 72 per kg for apples.

AICC chief spokesperson Pawan Khera highlighted the party's pledge to provide additional financial support of Rs 4,000 per year to landless, tenant, and land-owning farming households. Additionally, the party promises to offer 99-year leases to landless farmers cultivating state-owned land.

Khera also announced the creation of a ?2,500-crore fund dedicated to district-level irrigation projects aimed at achieving 100 per cent irrigation for farmers in Jammu and Kashmir. The manifesto emphasises simplifying the verification process for government jobs, passports, and other purposes, ensuring a time-bound system to prevent unnecessary harassment.

The party also committed to establishing a minority commission within the first 100 days of taking office and reiterated its intention to fulfil former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's promise of rehabilitating Kashmiri Pandits.

Another key promise is to pass a resolution in the Assembly to reinstate the Durbar Move, the bi-annual transfer of the J&K government between Srinagar and Jammu. This practice, initiated by the Dogra Maharajas, was halted after J&K's special status was revoked in August 2019 and the region was reorganised into two Union Territories.

The Congress further pledged to prioritise Jammu and Kashmir residents in government jobs and land allocations and to establish a Lokayukta within 100 days to investigate corruption cases.