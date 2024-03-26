Cong Leader Demands Thorough Probe into Phone-tapping Scam

Hyderabad: The issue of look out notices against three persons, including former SIB chief T. Prabhakar Rao and the arrest of additional DCP-level officers based on the details disclosed by suspended DSP Praneet Rao in the case of phone tapping at the behest of a high-ranking SIB official has created a sensation, G. Niranjan, TPCC vice-president said.

As a result, people have lost trust in the police system, which cannot assure security and protection as they themselves are committing cybercrimes, Niranjan said in a release here on Monday.

It is a serious crime if intelligence and counter-intelligence systems and tapping, which are supposed to be used for national security, are in the hands of persons from ruling parties, the Congress leader said, while wondering of the then DGP-level officers were even aware of the murky goings on.

The misuse of advanced technology to keep track of opposition leaders puts the privacy and lives of the people in peril, he said.

The state government should conduct a thorough inquiry into this conspiracy and take steps to prevent its recurrence and the culprits should be punished severely, he said.