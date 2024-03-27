Confusion Reigns Supreme in Parties Over Secunderabad Cantonment Polls

Hyderabad: After the tragic demise of former BRS MLA Lasya Nanditha in a fatal accident at Patancheru on February 23, parties are scrambling to strategise their candidate selections for the upcoming Secunderabad Cantonment bypolls.



The spotlight initially gravitated towards the Congress camp, with expectations of Addanki Dayakar emerging as the frontrunner. However, the dynamics look like they have shifted dramatically as Sri Ganesh Narayan, the BJP candidate who secured the second position in the previous election in December, made an unexpected move by joining the Congress ranks. This development has ignited speculation and discussions regarding the potential candidates, further intensifying the political discourse. Apart from these two probable candidates, former candidate G.V. Vennela, the daughter of socio-cultural icon and revolutionary Gaddar, who came third in the race last time with less than 50 per cent votes of what winner Lasya had secured, is also in the race."Chances are, there could be two other aspirants too, but Revanth anna had not given his word to anyone, so a proper decision that will benefit the people and the aspirants should be made in the coming week," a Congress worker told Deccan Chronicle.Among the contenders for the BRS ticket, speculations are rife regarding the candidacy of Lasya's sister, Niveditha, who has recently spoken to former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao about her political future. However, Krishank Manne, who was denied a ticket earlier, and was recently summoned by the cops for a fake post on social media platform ‘X’ against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's brother Anumula Krishna Reddy, has been a name among the electorate, although not much among the leadership as his candidacy remains uncertain.The political landscape is further complicated by the presence of Gajjela Nagesh, who filed nominations in the 2014 elections from the BRS ticket but lost, and Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development chairman Erolla Srinivas."All of these aspirants are those who were part of the Telangana agitation and are no novices to politics. No matter who's named, we are confident of a win. Although the idea, of people choosing not to vote for an opposition party when another party is in power, is a prevalent, we are counting on the good work of Nanditha in the little time she had and voters do believe the party and her family deserves another and fair chance," a BRS leader told DC.The specter of sympathy votes looms large, with Lasya and her father and five-time MLA G. Sayanna's demise potentially swaying the electorate's sentiments. "However, the dilemma of selecting a new candidate raises pertinent questions about their efficacy in representing the constituency's interests, especially if the party is not in power," another Congress leader said.The BJP, which lost a "potential winner" in Sri Ganesh, has no other names on the cards at the moment. A senior BJP leader said that a meeting regarding the candidacy will be held soon in three to four days where BJP Telangana president Kishan Reddy, poll in-charge Prakash Javadekar, district head B Shyamsunder Goud and BJP SCB civilian nominated member J Ramakrishna will meet to discuss aspirants and name their candidate.