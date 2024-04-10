Top
Confusion Abounds As CM Revanth Reddy's Twitter Account Loses Blue Tick

DC Correspondent
10 April 2024 11:31 AM GMT
Screenshot Of CM Revanth Reddy's Official X Account

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy's official X account lost its blue tick today leading to confusion among netizens.

Blue tick accompanying an account on X signifies that it is the official verified account. Hence, loss of blue tick resulted in confusion among the users of the platform who approach CM through X posts.

CM's social media team which handles the account has issued a clarification that the loss blue tick was the result of change in CM's profile picture for the account. Blue tick would be back within two days time. In the meantime public can continuing tagging and messaging on the account as usual.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
