Concerns Over vaccination Refusals by Parents of Autistic Children

Hyderabad: Doctors have raised concern over the alarming trend where up to 40 per cent of parents with autistic children are refusing to vaccinate their wards, particularly against diseases like measles, mumps and rubella (MMR). Despite extensive evidence debunking any link between vaccines and autism, many parents remain hesitant as they are influenced by misinformation perpetuated by a discredited 1998 study.

Autism, classified as a neurodevelopmental condition, manifests in various ways, and impacts social and communication skills.Paediatrician Dr Sivaranjani Santosh stressed that autism was not a disease but a developmental difference that required understanding and care. As such it has no cure. She expressed concern over the manner gullible parents are exploited by those peddling misinformation, leading to delayed treatment and potential long-term consequences for the child's development.A child psychiatrist, who did not wish to be named, said that many quacks, homoeopaths and ayurvedic doctors, have convinced parents that there is a cure in the form of camel milk while avoiding vaccines, supplements, stem cell therapy and other modern methods."Our aim must be to help children with autism to adjust with the surroundings and the society and to live a normal to near-normal life where they are not dependent on others. Several parents hesitate to go in for early intervention as they're in denial and think it's probably not autism but behavioural issues,” Dr Santosh told Deccan Chronicle.“For others it's a taboo. Since autism is mostly diagnosed between the ages of 18 months and two years, which is also the time for vaccine shots, many assume vaccines are the cause," Dr Santosh said.Supreeth Patthipati, father of a five-year-old with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), shared his initial shock upon hearing suggestions linking vaccines to autism."After years of personal research and guidance from therapists, I was reassured that vaccines are unlikely to be a causal factor," Patthipati, a PR professional told Deccan Chronicle, while advocating immunisation to prevent the spread of chronic diseases.Autism specialist Madhavi Adimulam, who runs a clinic in the city and has a 25-year-old son with ASD, said that evidence-based research cannot be ignored while making healthcare decisions. She urged parents to trust the proven efficacy of vaccines and go for it in order to protect their loved ones from potential deadly diseases.Given the situation, doctors from the city are contemplating to reach out to authorities like the TS Medical Council (TSMC) and the ministry of AYUSH and urge them to put an end to dissemination of misinformation and initiate action against such elements besides providing support to vulnerable parents.Doctors say parents must consult medical professionals and rely on evidence-based information to make informed decisions about their children's health. "Vaccines remain a cornerstone of preventive healthcare, safeguarding individuals and communities against the threat of infectious diseases," Dr Santosh said.