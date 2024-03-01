Complaint on Chinmayi Over Insta Remark

Hyderabad: A University of Hyderabad (UoH) student has lodged a complaint against singer Chinmayi Sripada after she posted a video on her social media accounts in response to senior actress Annapurna. In her Instagram post, Chinmayi allegedly referred to India as a "stupid country" and reportedly made contentious remarks about being born in India.

In her video, Chinmayi reportedly mentioned that women in India still did not have complete access to toilets, and it was awkward that some women made fun of the dresses that others wore. “Living in 2024 is unfortunate for young women,” she reportedly stated in her video.

Filing a complaint with the Gachibowli police, UoH student Kumar Sagar said: "Speaking negatively about India is not the appropriate approach." The police are yet to register a case.

Cyberabad Cops Arrest 3 Over Cyberfraud

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad cybercrime police arrested three persons who ran an online fraud by promising the dealership of a prominent conglomerate. The arrested were identified as Dheeraj Kumar, the organiser operating from Bihar, and his associates Ankit Kumar and Gaurav Kumar.

Police said Dheeraj Kumar maintained the fake look-alike website of the corporate. Police said Vikas, Raja, Abhishek and Suraj acted as telecallers.

A city resident applied for the dealership. The trio posing as the company’s employees, sent dealership details and registration forms via email and WhatsApp and demanded a range of fees. The complainant ultimately paid up Rs.7.5 lakh before realising he was cheated.