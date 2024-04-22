Complaint Against Residential School Watchman Over Sexual Abuse

Adilabad: Parents of girl students lodged a complaint with the One Town police against night watchman Nehal working at the Minority Residential School for Girls in the Bazar area in Bellampalli town of Mancherial district on Monday for sexually abusing the students.

They demanded that the officials concerned suspend the watchman and take necessary steps for the protection of students at the institution.



Parents stated in their complaint that the watchman came to the hostel in an inebriated condition and sexually abused the girls of Class 8 and 9 by touching them inappropriately. The parents also alleged that they had brought the issue to the notice of the principal, but in vain. Police were investigating into the matter.

Smuggling operation, 2 Arrested

Acting on a tip-off, the Cyberabad special operations team along with agriculture department officials arrested two persons, Gaddam Srikanth and Goshika Naveen Kumar, at a resort in Shamirpet for transporting prohibited BG-III/HT cotton seeds.



Police seized a total of 1.2 tonnes of prohibited cotton seeds worth `19.2 lakhs, that was hidden among onion bags



Upon interrogation, the drivers revealed their involvement in the smuggling operation and disclosed that they were paid `5,000 per trip by Shivaiah and Suresh Yadav to transport the seeds from Kushtagi town in Karnataka to Mandamarri in Telangana state.



This was not their first time engaging in this activities, as they confessed to having smuggled seeds on previous occasions as well.



Their mini-lorry was also carrying 1,560 kg of onions. Police seized the cargo as well as the vehicle and two cell phones. The total worth of the seized items was `35 lakh, said the police who booked a case and began investigations.









