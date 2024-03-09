Complaint Against KCR, for Unauthorized Phone Tapping, Financial Irregularities

Hyderabad: A complaint has been lodged against then Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, for financial irregularities and unauthorized tapping of phones of A. Revanth Reddy, a former DGP and Congress leaders during the BRS regime.

The complainant, senior advocate and former assistant public prosecutor Arun Kumar, in his complaint to the Panjagutta police said Rao should be booked for the phone tapping by Special Intelligence Branch DSP Praneet Rao, who is being investigated.Arun Kumar told Deccan Chronicle that he had handed over the hand-written complaint to Panjagutta inspector Bandari Shoban on Friday night. “KCR has committed serious anti-constitutional acts while he was Chief Minister,” he alleged.He claimed that the tapping of phones of then-Opposition leaders was done to benefit Rao. Demanding an immediate probe, Kumar said that if this was not done he would approach the High Court and file a complaint with the CBI.He posted his comments on social media on Saturday. “I am very clear that I along with my associates will be fighting a legal battle against the corruption and irregularities that happened during the tenure of KCR,” Kumar said.Inspector Shoban said the police had received the complaint from Arun Kumar. “We will take legal opinion and act accordingly,” he said.