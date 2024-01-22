Communities Celebrate in their Native Styles

Hyderabad: Monday’s ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Lord Rama’s idol in Ayodhya drew all the families and communities under one umbrella for a collective celebration, even as institutions involved in this historic event and other regional communities drew large gatherings, featuring songs in their native languages.



The Rajasthani community gathered at Begum Bazaar, where they organized special events and bhajan sessions. It was attended by people from Marwadi and Jain communities.

Almost 2000 Gujaratis gathered at their samaj office in RP Road for the celebration. According to the samaj general secretary Minal Vakharia, "Bhajan recitals and puja were the highlights of the day. Our members celebrated the day as they would the Diwali festival".

Shri Gujarati Pragati Samaj’s Vidyalay’s president Mahesh Patel said “the educational institute was actively involved in the celebrations. In fact, we clubbed it with our golden jubilee fete. All staff members and students took part in various cultural activities.”



