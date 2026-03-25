Communal Tension Erupts In Assam’s Kokrajhar, Seven Detained, Houses Of Minority Community Vandalised

GUWAHATI: Tension prevailed in Western Assam’s Kokrajhar on Wednesday when some miscreants vandalised the houses of minority community after some Hindu residents allegedly found beef in the courtyard of a person.

Police said that they have arrested seven persons soon after the incident came to light.

Pointing out that the incident took place in a village under Salakati Police Outpost, police said that problem started after suspected beef was found in the courtyard of a Hindu resident’s house in No. 3 Nayashara village.

Informing that a group of people attacked several houses of the minority community, police said that incident spread like a wildfire leading to high tension between the two communities.

Police said that a mob of people that started gathering soon after the incident vandalised several houses. The situation escalated as an angry crowd damaged a lot ofm property of minority residents of the village. The locals alleged that the attack took place in presence of police which failed to stop the mob from resorting to attack.

However, police said that security forces have been rushed to the area and pro-active intervention of the administration helped in preventing the conflict from spreading further. Local residents have demanded strict action against those responsible for the incident and called for immediate arrests.

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation into the matter and detained seven individuals for questioning.

Officials stated that although the situation remains tense, it is currently under control, and additional security measures have been deployed to maintain peace and prevent any further escalation.