Comedian Shyam Rangeela to contest from Varanasi against PM Modi

Hyderabad: Comedian Shyam Rangeela announced his candidacy in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and he will be contesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi as an independent candidate.



"The reason behind contesting election is because of the recent BJP's unopposed win in Surat and the issues came up during the Chandigarh mayoral polls," he stated in the video.

Shyam Rangeela took to X and announced his candidacy through a video message.





On April 25, Shyam asked his followers on X whether he should contest from Varanasi as an independent candidate.



Shyam Rangeela is known for spot-on mimicry of PM Modi.

