Hyderabad: A colourful ‘Shoba Yatra’ was organized by the BJP MLA T Raja Singh in connection with Sri Rama Navami here on Wednesday, amid tight security.



The yatra was started from Akashpuri in Dhoolpet and it would culminate at Sri Hanuman Vyayamshala in Koti in the evening after passing through main thoroughfares of Dhoolpet, Mangalhat, Begum Bazaar, Gowliguda. At Sri Hanuman Vyayamshala, Raja Singh and other leaders will address the gathering.

Clad in saffron dress and wearing the same colour turban, a large number of people, especially youth from different parts of the city and its suburbs took part in the yatra dancing to the drum beats and DJ music. The statues of Lord Sri Rama that were displayed by the organizers in vehicles during the yatra became the main attraction drawing the attention of everyone.

Several voluntary organizations and businessmen from Begum Bazaar supplied ‘prasadam’, butter milk and water sachets to devotees.

On their part, the police officials made elaborate security arrangements all along the yatra route for the peaceful conduct of the procession. Additional police forces were deployed in the sensitive areas to prevent any untoward incidents. A close surveillance was also maintained on the speeches delivered by the leaders during the yatra.



