College students stage protest demanding holidays in summer

Hyderabad: Several students of MGIT College on Monday staged a demonstration at the academic block demanding that the management declare holidays, in view of sweltering heat conditions prevailing in the city for the last few days.



Irate students assembled in front of the academic block, raising slogans demanding that the management immediately declare holidays as they were facing problems because of heat wave conditions. Thought the staff tried to pacify them, the students did not relent.

They said it was not advisable on the part of management to conduct classes at a time when the day temperatures were at peak causing problems to them. The videos of the students staging demonstration in the college went viral on various social media platforms, drawing attention of several people.